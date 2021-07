Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Australian sprint star Emma McKeon blazed to the women's 100m freestyle Olympic gold medal in the second fastest time ever on Friday.

The 27-year-old set a new Olympic record of 51.96 seconds ahead of Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey (52.27) and fellow Australian Cate Campbell (52.52).