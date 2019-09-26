UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Finch Eyeing Test Comeback

Muhammad Rameez 9 hours ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:00 AM

Australia's Finch eyeing Test comeback

Sydney, Sept 26 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Australia's one-day skipper Aaron Finch is keen to play Test cricket again after watching the top order fail to fire during the recent Ashes series.

The 32-year-old was dumped after scoring just 97 runs in three Tests as an opener against India last summer, later declaring his chances of padding up again had "probably slipped away".

But he is reinvigorated and eyeing another chance after David Warner, Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft all misfired against England.

Finch said plans to score as many runs as possible in the upcoming domestic Sheffield Shield season to catch the attention of selectors ahead of the home Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand, starting in November.

"For me personally, it's about probably having one really good crack at trying to get back to the Test team again," he told SEN sports radio on Wednesday. "Obviously (I'll) just try and get some runs, get some big runs there. That's my plan.

"If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. I'm comfortable with that."Finch, an aggressive short-format specialist who has played just five Tests, is taking inspiration from Matthew Wade, who forced his way back into the Test team by hammering more than 1,000 Shield runs last season.

"I think it's a credit to himself, but also the hard work he's done on his technique and the coaches down at Tassie (Tasmania) have done a fantastic job," he said of Wade, who hit two Ashes hundreds.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Fire Sports Job David Sheffield Cameron Bancroft Turkish Lira November All From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Druzhba Reverse Flow Most Profitable Option of Oil ..

9 minutes ago

Turkey's West Hit by 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake- Eur ..

9 minutes ago

Verstappen set for grid penalty at Russian Grand P ..

9 minutes ago

Air pollution linked to mental health issues in ki ..

9 minutes ago

UAE takes part in Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meet ..

21 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori adds his name to 239 ISS visitor ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.