Australia’s Fox Sports announces new Test team

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2019) Australian Fox sports announced the best Test team of year here on Tuesday.

According to Australian media reports, four Australian cricketers, two New Zealand players, one Pakistani, one Indian, one South Asian and an Afghan cricketer have been included in the team in new Test team.

Tom Latham of New Zealand and Mayank Agarwal of India will be openers in the new Test team. Babar Azam—the Pakistani cricket star—will also be the part of Test team.

The best cricketers will be the part of Test team—a new form of cricket team in international cricket.