UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia’s Fox Sports Announces New Test Team

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 05:08 PM

Australia’s Fox Sports announces new Test team

Babar Azam will be part of Australian team while Tom Latham of New Zealand and Mayank Agarwal of India will be openers inTest team of Australia. 

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2019) Australian Fox sports announced the best Test team of year here on Tuesday.

According to Australian media reports, four Australian cricketers, two New Zealand players, one Pakistani, one Indian, one South Asian and an Afghan cricketer have been included in the team in new Test team.

Tom Latham of New Zealand and Mayank Agarwal of India will be openers in the new Test team. Babar Azam—the Pakistani cricket star—will also be the part of Test team.

The best cricketers will be the part of Test team—a new form of cricket team in international cricket.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan Sports Mayank Agarwal Media Best Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Kremlin Spokesman Names Russian Economy Stability ..

14 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

15 minutes ago

Shelter homes established in Lakki Marwat, Hangu

15 minutes ago

Trees to disappear in Chitral after 30 years' if ..

15 minutes ago

Advent of new year to usher in further strengtheni ..

15 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) th ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.