Los Angeles, Sept 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Stephanie Gilmore said it was "freaking cool" after the Australian won an eighth world title to become the most successful woman surfer in history.

The 34-year-old had been tied with Layne Beachley on seven but against the odds beat Hawaiian world number one Carissa Moore in California to eclipse her fellow Australian's haul.

"There really are not many words that can describe this feeling right now," said Gilmore after clinching the one-day winner-takes-all finals of the World Surf League at Lower Trestles in San Clemente on Thursday.

"That's why I now really love this format. It puts the pressure on you, it puts you under the pump -- can you do it? -- it's truly incredible." Gilmore finished fifth at the end of the regular season to make the finals and won heats against Canada's Brisa Hennessy, Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb and French world number two Johanne Defay.

That set up a title match with reigning champion Moore.

"I'm really proud that I was able to make it past Brisa, Tatiana, Johanne, all of the most incredible female surfers in the world," said Gilmore.

"And then to be able to make it all the way to the final against Carissa, who in my mind, she's the real world champ this year.

"I was out there thinking, if this happens, this is freaking cool because I'm out here against Carissa -- the greatest of all time in my opinion." Gilmore claimed her first title in 2007 as a rookie, taking over directly at the end of Beachley's era, and then won in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

She triumphed again in 2012, 2014 and 2018, with Moore the champion five times.

On the men's side, Filipe Toledo won a maiden world title, beating fellow Brazilian Italo Ferreira.

"It doesn't get much better than this," said Toledo. "Whoever is chasing your dreams, it does pay off."