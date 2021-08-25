UrduPoint.com

Australia's Greco Grabs First Gold At Tokyo Paralympics

Muhammad Rameez 14 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:59 PM

Australia's Greco grabs first gold at Tokyo Paralympics

Australian cyclist Paige Greco scooped the first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday, as the sport got under way a day after a high-energy but poignant opening ceremony

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Australian cyclist Paige Greco scooped the first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday, as the sport got under way a day after a high-energy but poignant opening ceremony.

Despite a year-long postponement and with the shadow of Covid-19 hanging over the event, records began falling almost immediately in both cycling and swimming as the competition heated up.

Greco took gold in record-breaking fashion in track cycling's C1-C3 class 3,000 metre individual pursuit, beating China's Wang Xiaomei.

The Australian had smashed her own world record by nearly eight seconds to qualify fastest from the morning heats.

She then lowered that time by another second and a half to 3min 50.815sec in the final just over two hours later.

Silver medallist Wang -- who had also beaten Greco's old world record in the heats -- had no answer to the Australian's power, finishing more than four seconds adrift.

In the wheelchair rugby pool stage, defending gold medallists Australia suffered a shock setback in their bid to become the first team to top the podium at three consecutive Games, losing 54-53 to Denmark.

Meanwhile, British swimmer Reece Dunn set a new Paralympic record in the men's 100m butterfly S14 category.

The Games were declared open on Tuesday night by Japan's Emperor Naruhito, with International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons paying tribute to the grit of the athletes who made it to Tokyo.

"Many doubted this day would happen, many thought it impossible, but thanks to the efforts of many, the most transformative sports event on Earth is about to begin," he said.

The ceremony was themed around the story of a one-winged plane trying to fly, and featured high-octane musical and acrobatic sequences in a departure from the more sombre Olympics opening ceremony.

Notably missing from proceedings was Afghanistan's team, who had been trapped in the country after the Taliban takeover.

The IPC confirmed Wednesday that the team, composed of two athletes, was now out of Afghanistan, but declined to say where they had gone.

Despite the triumphant atmosphere after a year-long pandemic postponement, the spectre of coronavirus will hang over proceedings.

The opening ceremony took place before a largely empty stadium with almost all spectators barred from venues because of coronavirus rules.

Still, for athletes who have spent years preparing, the competition will be all that matters -- with 24 gold medals being contested on the first day in cycling track, wheelchair fencing and swimming.

Stars appearing Wednesday include Brazilian swimmer Daniel Dias, who is competing at his last Paralympics and has the chance to become the most decorated male Paralympic swimmer of all time.

Organisers on Wednesday reported 16 new Covid-19 cases linked to the Paralympics, including two athletes in the Paralympic Village, whose identities have not been disclosed.

The new cases bring the number of infections linked to the Paralympics to 176, most of them Japan-based staff or contractors.

The Games kicked off during a record surge in infections, with 13 Japanese regions including the capital under a virus state of emergency.

The measure, which largely limits bars and restaurants from selling alcohol and shortens their opening hours, is to be expanded to a further eight regions as the government attempts to check the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Japan has recorded around 15,500 deaths from the virus, and 40 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated.

Olympic and Paralympic organisers have insisted there is no evidence of infection spreading from Games participants to the Japanese public.

All those involved in the Games have to abide by virus countermeasures including regular testing and some limits on movement.

But some experts have warned that holding the Games has undermined the government's messaging on the virus, encouraging people to go out and mingle.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan World Australia Sports China Cycling Tokyo Male Japan Denmark Gold Olympics Event All From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Man shot dead during robbery

Man shot dead during robbery

48 seconds ago
 Water outflow of China's Sanjiangyuan on the rise

Water outflow of China's Sanjiangyuan on the rise

50 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims 141 lives during last 24 hours

COVID-19 claims 141 lives during last 24 hours

51 seconds ago
 5.7-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zea ..

5.7-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand: USGS

53 seconds ago
 China to build satellite constellation for natural ..

China to build satellite constellation for natural disaster observation

7 minutes ago
 China launches new round of environmental inspecti ..

China launches new round of environmental inspections

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.