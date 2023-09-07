Open Menu

Australia's Kerevi Returns For Rugby World Cup Opener

Muhammad Rameez Published September 07, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Australia centre Samu Kerevi will return from injury for this weekend's Rugby World Cup opener with Georgia, Rugby Australia announced on Thursday

Kerevi, 29, has been sidelined with a hand issue since early August and replaces Lalakai Foketi in the starting lineup for Saturday's game in Paris.

Suntory Sungoliath's Kerevi is one of three changes made by Eddie Jones from last month's loss to France in the Wallabies' final warm-up match.

Youngster Ben Donaldson comes in for Andrew Kellaway at full-back and Marika Korebeite replaces Suliasi Vunivalu on the wing for the match at the Stade de France.

Australia (15-1): Ben Donaldson; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Korobeite; Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper; Will Skelton, Richie Arnold; Taniela Tupou, David Porecki, Angus Bell Replacements: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Zane Nonggorr, Rob Leota, Langi Gleeson, Nic White, Lalakai Foketi, Suliasi VunivaluCoach: Eddie Jones (AUS)afp

