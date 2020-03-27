UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has praised Pakistan T20I captain Babar Azam and loves his batting in all three formats of the game.

"Babar is such a consistent performer in all forms now, so good to watch," a private news channel reported.

He said Babar Azam such a bralliant batsman from Pakistan side and always enjoyed his batting.

The 33-year-old was asked about the most stressful game during his captaincy on which he termed Pakistan and Australia ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match at Taunton in which Aussies won by 41 runs.

