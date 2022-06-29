UrduPoint.com

Australia's Lyon Says 'game Even' At Galle

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 29, 2022 | 11:28 PM

Australia's Lyon says 'game even' at Galle

Australia's Nathan Lyon on Wednesday said the first Test is in the balance after his five-wicket haul helped bowl out Sri Lanka for 212 but the hosts hit back with three wickets on day one

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Australia's Nathan Lyon on Wednesday said the first Test is in the balance after his five-wicket haul helped bowl out Sri Lanka for 212 but the hosts hit back with three wickets on day one.

The tourists reached 98 for three at stumps after Sri Lankan spinner Ramesh Mendis struck twice, including David Warner's key wicket for 25, on a turning pitch at the picturesque Galle stadium.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella made a defiant 58 before the Sri Lankan innings folded in the final session of a quick-moving game.

"I was really proud the way we came back after tea and stuck to our plans and we were able to get the late rewards and knock them over," Lyon said on bowling out the hosts after they took tea at 191-6.

"Saying that, I see this game as even, there's still a lot of work to do." In the Australian innings, Steve Smith was run out on six after a mix up with opener Usman Khawaja, unbeaten on 47, and returned to the pavilion waving his hands in dismay.

Khawaja and fellow left-hander Travis Head, on six, were batting with Australia still trailing by 114 runs in their first innings.

Mendis, an off-spinner, trapped Warner lbw after the left-handed opener hit five boundaries in an attacking stay at the wicket.

Marnus Labuschagne was out to an attempted reverse sweep but it was Smith's wicket that brought the home crowd alive. The former captain was turned down midway for a quick single by Khawaja and failed to make the crease despite a desperate dive.

Khawaja, who survived a missed stumping by Dickwella, kept up the fight to the close of play.

But Lyon, who bagged his 20th five-wicket haul in Tests, stood out for Australia and combined with fellow spinner Mitchell Swepson, a leg-spinner who took three wickets, to rattle the opposition batting.

Related Topics

Australia Sri Lanka Lyon David Galle Mitchell Travis Head Opposition

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Literary Commit ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Literary Committee organized "One Evening wit ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt believes in transfer of powers to grass-root ..

Govt believes in transfer of powers to grass-root level: governor

2 minutes ago
 Female searchers deployed at entrance gates of Sup ..

Female searchers deployed at entrance gates of Super Highway cattle market

2 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib Regional Head visits Railway stati ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib Regional Head visits Railway station Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 KMC's Rs 32.21b budget for FY 2022-23 presented

KMC's Rs 32.21b budget for FY 2022-23 presented

2 minutes ago
 Systematic, proactive disaster risk management cru ..

Systematic, proactive disaster risk management crucial to manage ongoing climate ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.