UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Maxwell Joins Lancashire For T20 Blast

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:19 PM

Australia's Maxwell joins Lancashire for T20 Blast

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has agreed to rejoin Lancashire for this season's T20 Blast, the English county side announced on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has agreed to rejoin Lancashire for this season's T20 Blast, the English county side announced on Monday.

Maxwell played for Lancashire in last season's competition and was voted as the club's T20 Player of the Year as they reached the quarter-finals.

Maxwell hit 305 runs and took six wickets, as well as eight catches in the tournament.

"Last season was one of the best summers of cricket I have ever experienced and I cannot wait to return to Emirates Old Trafford in 2020," Maxwell told Lancashire's website on Monday.

"We were very unfortunate not to progress further after dominating the North Group and I was so impressed with the talent inside the changing room. I'm very confident we can improve on the quarter-final finish of 2019.

"I have been keeping in touch with the lads ever since I departed in September and I'm already excited to catch up with everyone when I arrive in May." Maxwell will play in at least the first eight fixtures of Lancashire's campaign, before resuming international duty.

During an Australia series against Sri Lanka in October 2019, it was announced Maxwell was taking a break from cricket due to mental health concerns.

He has since returned to action, featuring in the recent Big Bash League in Australia, and is set to play for Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Maxwell was among the highest-priced players at the draft for the inaugural edition of the Hundred, where he will play for London Spirit this year.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 Australia Punjab Sri Lanka Indian Premier League London Progress Old Trafford May September October 2019 2020 From Best

Recent Stories

Over 2 in 3 (70%) Pakistanis believe that the gove ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan-Thailand ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matc ..

14 minutes ago

Rouhani Invites Putin to Astana Three Summit in Ir ..

12 minutes ago

Novosibirsk-Moscow Flight Lands in Perm Over 'Bomb ..

12 minutes ago

Famine in Yemen Averted After Massive Aid Shipment ..

16 minutes ago

Above-average temperatures likely around the World ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.