UrduPoint.com

Australia's Maxwell, Marsh Back From Injury For India ODIs

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 23, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Australia's Maxwell, Marsh back from injury for India ODIs

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh will make their international returns from lengthy injury layoffs after being named Thursday in Australia's one-day squad for the series in India.

All-rounder Maxwell broke his leg and underwent surgery in November after slipping and falling during a friend's 50th birthday party.

Marsh went under the knife soon after for a long-standing left ankle problem, with loose bone fragments removed and cartilage repaired.

They both return for ODIs in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Chennai between March 17 and 22, giving Australia an early look at conditions ahead of the World Cup in India later this year.

Opener David Warner was also in the squad, despite leaving their Test tour of India this week with concussion and a hairline fracture in his elbow.

But pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood was left out after he too returned home early with an Achilles' injury.

Fellow fast bowler Jhye Richardson was called up having recovered from a hamstring strain.

"With the World Cup just over seven months away, these matches in India are an important step in our preparation," said chairman of selectors George Bailey.

"Glenn, Mitchell and Jhye are all important players in what we think the squad might look like come October.

"It would be great for Josh to be part of this series but we have taken a conservative view ahead of a very important winter in England of which he will be an integral part," he added.

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Related Topics

India Mumbai World Australia Chennai David George Mitchell Travis Head March October November National University All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on National Day

8 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

8 minutes ago
 Nation completely rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo move ..

Nation completely rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo movement’: Sanaullah

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd February 2023

2 hours ago
 Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking of ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking officials at IDEX

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.