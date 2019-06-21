UrduPoint.com
Australia's Maxwell Relishing World Cup Clash With England Quicks

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:50 AM

Australia's Maxwell relishing World Cup clash with England quicks

Nottingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Glenn Maxwell reckons Australia have no need to fear England fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood at the World Cup given they face Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in the nets.

The old rivals meet at Lord's on Tuesday for a group match in what could be a preview of the final given both sides are on their way to the last four.

Archer has taken 12 World Cup wickets so far, with Maxwell acknowledging the Barbados-born quick's "effortless pace".

But the Australia all-rounder believes the reigning champions' top order will be more comfortable facing fast bowling than anything else at this World Cup "I think they'll be more excited by that (Archer and Wood's speed) than someone bowling 120s (kph, 74 mph)," Maxwell said.

"That sort of pace suits our batting line-up a bit more -- a bit more pace on the ball and something we're a bit more used to.

"It's a challenge we're up for," he added. "We certainly get enough practice in the nets, that's for sure." But ahead of England's group game against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Friday, an admiring Maxwell hailed Archer as a "hell of an athlete" and a "quality package".

Maxwell was speaking after Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs to go top of the table in the 10-team round-robin group phase of the World Cup.

Australia ultimately proved too much for the Tigers after compiling a total of 381-5 at Trent Bridge on Thursday, with David Warner's 166 seeing him become this tournament's leading run-scorer.

