Australia's McKeown Smashes Women's 100m Backstroke World Record

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Australia's McKeown smashes women's 100m backstroke world record

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Teenager Kaylee McKeown smashed the women's 100m backstroke world record Sunday, touching in 57.45sec at the Australian Olympic trials in Adelaide.

The 19-year-old, who has been in blistering form this year, swam a scorching race to sweep past American rival Regan Smith's all-time mark of 57.57, set at the 2019 world championships.

