Australia's McKeown Wins 100m Backstroke World Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 25, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Australia's McKeown wins 100m backstroke world title

Australia's Kaylee McKeown won the women's 100m backstroke title at swimming's world championships on Tuesday

Fukuoka, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Australia's Kaylee McKeown won the women's 100m backstroke title at swimming's world championships on Tuesday.

McKeown came home in 57.53sec to beat Regan Smith of the United States on 57.78 and American Katharine Berkoff on 58.25.

The race had been billed as a first showdown between Olympic gold-medallist and world record-holder McKeown and defending world champion Smith.

Between them, the pair hold the six fastest times ever in the event, although McKeown owns the top three.

McKeown sounded a warning shot by swimming the third-fastest time ever at the Australian trials last year.

McKeown was disqualified from her 200m individual medley semi-final on Sunday after an illegal transition from backstroke to breaststroke.

