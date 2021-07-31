UrduPoint.com

Australia's McKeown Wins Women's Olympic 200m Backstroke Gold

Muhammad Rameez 10 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 08:20 AM

Australia's McKeown wins women's Olympic 200m backstroke gold

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Australian swimming sensation Kaylee McKeown completed an Olympic backstroke double on Saturday, adding the 200m title to her 100m crown.

The 20-year-old swam a blistering final 50m to touch in 2min 04.68sec ahead of Canada's Kylie Masse (2:05.42), whom she also edged into silver over the 100m showdown.

Seasoned Australian campaigner Emily Seebohm (2:06.17) took bronze in her fourth Olympics.

McKeown paced her race perfectly, narrowly behind Masse until 150m when she put her foot to the floor to comfortably win gold.

McKeown, the 100m world record holder, was always favourite, being almost two seconds faster than any other swimmer in the field heading into the Games, recently clocking the third-quickest time in history.

Related Topics

World Canada Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Race

Recent Stories

Austrian newspapers welcome Mohamed bin Zayed&#039 ..

Austrian newspapers welcome Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s visit

9 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

9 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

9 hours ago
 Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

8 hours ago
 16 members of European Parliament voice concern ov ..

16 members of European Parliament voice concern over HR violations in IIOJK

8 hours ago
 Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Na ..

Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Nauka First Time

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.