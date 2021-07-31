Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Australian swimming sensation Kaylee McKeown completed an Olympic backstroke double on Saturday, adding the 200m title to her 100m crown.

The 20-year-old swam a blistering final 50m to touch in 2min 04.68sec ahead of Canada's Kylie Masse (2:05.42), whom she also edged into silver over the 100m showdown.

Seasoned Australian campaigner Emily Seebohm (2:06.17) took bronze in her fourth Olympics.

McKeown paced her race perfectly, narrowly behind Masse until 150m when she put her foot to the floor to comfortably win gold.

McKeown, the 100m world record holder, was always favourite, being almost two seconds faster than any other swimmer in the field heading into the Games, recently clocking the third-quickest time in history.