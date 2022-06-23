UrduPoint.com

Australia's O'Callaghan Edges Sjostrom To Win Women's 100m Freestyle Title

Muhammad Rameez Published June 23, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win women's 100m freestyle title

Australian 18-year-old Mollie O'Callaghan edged world record holder Sarah Sjostrom to win the women's 100m freestyle gold at the World Swimming Championships on Thursday

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Australian 18-year-old Mollie O'Callaghan edged world record holder Sarah Sjostrom to win the women's 100m freestyle gold at the World Swimming Championships on Thursday.

O'Callaghan,a double Olympic relay gold medallist, edged the 28-year-old Swede by 0.13sec. American Torri Huske took bronze.

O'Callaghan, who had already collected a world relay gold, followed 17-year-olds David Popovici of Romania and Benedetta Pilato from Italy and 15-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh in collecting individual gold at these championships.

At 18 years and 82 days, she became the youngest winner of the 100m freestyle since 1991, when Nicole Haislett of the United States won the title at 18 years and 22 days.

It was Sjostrom's 16th World Championship medal, but while she has eight golds, she has never won the 100m free. This was her fourth silver.

She also has world-championship and Olympic bronzes in the race.

pb/dj

Related Topics

World David Italy Romania United States Women Gold Silver Olympics Bronze From Race

Recent Stories

268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

1 minute ago
 Formation of province for South Punjab's people as ..

Formation of province for South Punjab's people as per constitution: Law Ministe ..

1 minute ago
 England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

3 minutes ago
 New Yorkers slam 'stupid' gun ruling, Republicans ..

New Yorkers slam 'stupid' gun ruling, Republicans hail decision

3 minutes ago
 Federal, Sindh govts at same page on KCR project: ..

Federal, Sindh govts at same page on KCR project: Railways Minister

3 minutes ago
 Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.