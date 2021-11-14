Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Australia's path to the Twenty20 World Cup title after beating New Zealand in Sunday's final in Dubai: Super 12 bt South Africa by 5 wickets bt Sri Lanka by 7 wickets lost to England by 8 wickets bt Bangladesh by 8 wickets bt West Indies by 8 wickets Semi-final bt Pakistan by 5 wickets Finalbt New Zealand by 8 wicketsafp