Australian opener Will Pucovski is in doubt for the fourth Test against India, with Cricket Australia confirming Tuesday that the opener dislocated his shoulder while fielding in Sydney

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Australian opener Will Pucovski is in doubt for the fourth Test against India, with cricket Australia confirming Tuesday that the opener dislocated his shoulder while fielding in Sydney.

Pucovski's performance in his first match for the Test side had been a bright spot for the Aussies, who were held to a draw in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

"Pucovski suffered a shoulder subluxation injury while diving in the field on day five," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"He will continue rest and rehabilitation over the next two days before a decision is made on his fitness for the fourth Test match."