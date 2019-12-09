The Australian state of Queensland has launched a bid to host the 2032 Summer Olympics if it can secure financial support from the government, state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Monday

Speaking to reporters after the last cabinet session of the year, Palaschuk said that benefits to tourism and trade from hosting could last for 20 years.

"That's why cabinet has today made the decision to continue working towards securing a Games - and we will continue to work closely with our partners to ensure we receive the financial support we require from all levels of government," Palaszczuk said in state capital Brisbane.

Palaszczuk added that 80 percent of the venues that would be necessary to host the Olympics are already in existence. She went on to cite the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in the city of Gold Coast as an example of the state's experience in hosting large sporting events.

This way, Brisbane becomes the first confirmed bid to set its sights on hosting the seminal games in 2032. Other bids are still under consideration, with no word from the proposed joint North and South Korean bid agreed between leaders Kim Jong-u and Moon Jae-in last year.

Australia has hosted the Olympics twice; in 1956 in Melbourne and in 2000 in Sydney.