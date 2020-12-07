UrduPoint.com
Australia's Queensland Renews Bid For 2032 Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 02:05 PM

Australia's Queensland renews bid for 2032 Olympics

Officials in the Australian State of Queensland reaffirmed their bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games on Monday, after having put their effort on hold to deal with COVID-19

SYDNEY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Officials in the Australian State of Queensland reaffirmed their bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games on Monday, after having put their effort on hold to deal with COVID-19.

State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters that plans are underway to reestablish an "Olympics taskforce" and determine the next stages required to bring the Games to Queensland.

She said that those involved were keeping a close eye on developments with the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled for July 23, 2021.

"It's very important from a Queensland point of view that we get to see what happens with the Tokyo Olympics in this post-COVID world," Palaszczuk told reporters on Monday.

"And hopefully with the positive signs of the vaccine, things could be very positive in the future. So we're here to keep an open mind."John Coates, Vice-president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and President of the Australian Olympic Committee, was among those who met with Palaszczuk on Monday.

Australia is one of roughly five countries vying for the games in 2032, according to Coates, making it important for Queensland to show they are willing to move forward with the bid.

