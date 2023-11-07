Open Menu

Australia's Smith Out As Afghanistan Bat In World Cup Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 07, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Star batsman Steve Smith was left out of Australia's side for their World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Smith revealed Monday he had been suffering from vertigo and appeared to struggle in the nets.

The 34-year-old former Australia captain warmed up on the Wankhede Stadium outfield before the toss on Tuesday but was left out of the five-time champions' playing XI as was Cameron Green.

All-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell were recalled after they missed the win over England last time out.

Marsh recently rejoined the squad from Australia following the death of his grandfather, while Maxwell was passed fit after suffering a concussion when falling off the back of a golf buggy.

Victory in their penultimate pool match will guarantee Australia a semi-final spot.

Afghanistan, the surprise package of the tournament, have won four of their seven games so far.

They remain in semi-final contention as well, having defeated reigning champions England as well as Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the 1992 and 1996 title-winners.

Afghanistan made one change to the team that beat the Netherlands by seven wickets, with Naveen-ul-Haq replacing fellow paceman Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Teams

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wkt), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wkt), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG) and Michael Gough (ENG)

tv Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

