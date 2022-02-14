UrduPoint.com

Australia's Smith Out Of Sri Lanka Series With Concussion

Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Australia's star batsman Steve Smith was Monday ruled of the rest of their Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka with concussion after landing heavily as he made a spectacular attempt to take a catch.

Smith threw himself into the air on the boundary to try to prevent a six from Maheesh Theekshana in a dramatic final over in the second game of the five-match series in Sydney on Sunday.

He remained on the ground as medical attention was sought before groggily getting back on his feet, with his efforts to no avail as the six was given and the match went to a rare super over finish after ending in a tie.

Australia prevailed to take a 2-0 series lead ahead of the third match in Canberra on Tuesday.

"Steve Smith has concussion, will be subject to low level protocols for the next few days and full recovery (is expected) in 6-7 days," cricket Australia said in a statement, adding that no replacement would be brought into the squad.

"He will miss the remainder of the series against Sri Lanka."The 32-year-old has a history of concussions and was famously sidelined by a brutal Jofra Archer bouncer during the 2019 Ashes at Lords.

It forced him to miss the second innings of that match and the ensuing Test at Headingley.

