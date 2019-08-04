Birmingham, United Kingdom, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Australia's Steve Smith scored his second hundred of his comeback Test when he reached three figures against England in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Smith, 98 not out at lunch on the fourth day, cover-drove fast bowler Stuart Broad for a boundary early in the second session to complete a 147-ball century with his 10th four.

That followed his 144 in the first innings of what was the former Australia captain's first Test since a 12-month ban for his role in last year's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.