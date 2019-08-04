UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Smith Scores Second Hundred Of Comeback Test

Muhammad Rameez 9 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 06:20 PM

Australia's Smith scores second hundred of comeback Test

Birmingham, United Kingdom, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Australia's Steve Smith scored his second hundred of his comeback Test when he reached three figures against England in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Smith, 98 not out at lunch on the fourth day, cover-drove fast bowler Stuart Broad for a boundary early in the second session to complete a 147-ball century with his 10th four.

That followed his 144 in the first innings of what was the former Australia captain's first Test since a 12-month ban for his role in last year's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Related Topics

Century Scandal Australia South Africa Sunday National University

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole US President on victims of Tex ..

2 hours ago

Emirati youth benefit from Dubai Sports Council’ ..

3 hours ago

274,000 Captagon pills seized in Dubai

3 hours ago

WGES supports Dubai&#039;s effort to become global ..

3 hours ago

AED1.1 billion to support education for children a ..

4 hours ago

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit broadened cooperation: I ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.