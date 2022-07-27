Australian Robert Stannard claimed his first professional victory in the Tour de Wallonie after Wednesday's fifth and final stage

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Australian Robert Stannard claimed his first professional victory in the Tour de Wallonie after Wednesday's fifth and final stage.

The 23-year-old Alpecin-Fenix rider was pipped to victory on the final stage by Belgian Jan Bakelants.

Stannard had taken the overall race lead in the second stage and edged Bakelants' compatriot Loic Vliegen for the overall victory.

France's Axel Laurance was third in the 214.8km stage which was the longest in the race through Belgium with 20km run over cobblestones between Le Roeulx and Chapelle-lez-Herlaimont.

Dane Mattias Jensen finished third overall behind Stannard and Vliegen.

Fifth stage 1. Jan Bakelants (BEL/INT) 4hr 37min 52sec, 2. Robert Stannard (AUS/ALP) s.t., 3. Axel Laurance (FRA/BBH) s.t., 4. Thibau Nys (BEL/BTL) s.t., 5. Matteo Trentin (ITA/UAE) s.t., 6. Dimitri Peyskens (BEL/BIN) s.t.

Final overall standings1. Robert Stannard (AUS/ALP) 22hr 49min 54sec, 2. Loic Vliegen (BEL/INT) at 10sec, 3. Mattias Jensen (DEN/TRE) at 12, 4. Lorenzo Rota (ITA/INT) 14, 5. Greg van Avermaet (BEL/AG2) 26