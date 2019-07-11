UrduPoint.com
Australia's Starc Sets Record For Most Wickets At A Single World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:25 PM

Australia's Starc sets record for most wickets at a single World Cup

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc set a new record for most wickets at a single World Cup when he had England's Jonny Bairstow lbw in the semi-finals at Edgbaston on Thursday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc set a new record for most wickets at a single World Cup when he had England's Jonny Bairstow lbw in the semi-finals at Edgbaston on Thursday.

That gave the left-arm quick his 27th wicket of the 2019 tournament, breaking the record of 26 for a single edition he had previously shared with retired Australia paceman Glenn McGrath.

But barring a spectacular collapse, Starc's strike looked like being a footnote in the match with England 124 for one in the 18th over chasing a victory target of 224.

