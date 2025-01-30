Open Menu

Australia's Steve Smith Joins Greats With 10,000 Test Runs

Muhammad Rameez Published January 30, 2025 | 12:06 AM

Australia's Steve Smith joins greats with 10,000 Test runs

Australia's Steve Smith joined a select group of batsmen to reach 10,000 Test runs on Wednesday during the first morning of the opening Test against Sri Lanka

Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Australia's Steve Smith joined a select group of batsmen to reach 10,000 Test runs on Wednesday during the first morning of the opening Test against Sri Lanka.

Smith started the match on 9,999 runs and on his first ball pushed for a single off Prabath Jayasuriya in Galle to be the 15th player and fourth Australian to the milestone.

The stand-in skipper raised his bat to acknowledge the applause from the crowd.

"Fortunately hit that one in the gap so nice to get that one away," the 35-year-old told Australia's 7Cricket.

"Nice to tick that off," he added.

Smith joined fellow Australians Ricky Ponting, Allan Border and Steve Waugh in a list led by India's Sachin Tendulkar, who made 15,921 runs in his red-ball career.

He finished the day on 104 not out, his third century in four matches, to steer Australia to 330-2 in a 195-run unbeaten stand with Usman Khawaja, who made 147.

"I think I have scored more runs than anyone else batting alongside Smith," said Khawaja.

Khawaja said it was "devastating" when, from the non-strikers' end, he witnessed Smith getting dismissed in the previous Test in Sydney earlier this month.

Smith made four in the second innings against India and fell agonisingly short of the landmark.

Khawaja added, "I just really gave a big hug today and said you are an absolute legend and you get to 10,000 runs only once and enjoy."

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was the first to cross 10,000 runs in Test cricket when he achieved the feat against Pakistan in 1987 at Ahmedabad.

Smith is leading Australia in the two-match series after regular captain Pat Cummins opted out due to the birth of his second child.

He averaged over 55 till the previous Test and now has 35 centuries across 115 matches since his 2010 debut.

Smith started as a leg-spinner who batted at number eight but soon rose to become the number one Test batter and captain of Australia.

Smith is recognised as a modern-day great and part of a famous quartet of new-era batsmen including India's Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson of New Zealand and England's Joe Root.

