Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :At first glance, Ariarne Titmus's nickname 'The Terminator' seems a poor fit for the personable, self-effacing swim sensation from Australia.

But put the 20-year-old in the Tokyo Olympic pool and 'Arnie' acquires the relentless killer instinct of Schwarzenegger's laser-eyed robotic assassin.

Her target? US freestyle great Katie Ledecky, who until these Games had never been defeated in an individual Olympic final.

Titmus and Ledecky have faced off twice so far in Japan and on both occasions the upstart Australian has emerged victorious.

She found another gear when Ledecky attempted to mow her down in the closing stages of the 400m freestyle, clocking the second fastest time in history, 3min 56.

69sec.

Titmus then pulled out an Olympic record to claim the 200m in 1:53.50, while her 24-year-old American rival finished fifth.

The pair will also face off in 800m freestyle and the 4x200m relay to complete a 'duel in the pool' that has long been among the most anticipated contests of the Tokyo Olympiad.

"It's always great racing Katie -- it's exciting for everyone, including myself," Titmus said this week of the swimmer widely regarded as the greatest women's freestyler in history.

However, Ledecky has had to console herself in Tokyo with gold in the 1500m -- an event not contested by Titmus -- and 400m silver to add to her existing haul of five gold and one silver.