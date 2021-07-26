UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Titmus Wins Olympic Gold In Swimming, Sets Oceanian Record

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 01:48 PM

Australia's Titmus wins Olympic gold in swimming, sets Oceanian record

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus on Monday won an Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 women's 400-meter freestyle final to set the Oceanian record

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) -:Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus on Monday won an Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 women's 400-meter freestyle final to set the Oceanian record.

Titmus, 20, was the victor in the women's 400-meter freestyle final with 3.56.69, held in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

An Olympic champion, Kathleen Ledecky from the US, came second in the final with 3.57.36 to win the silver medal.

Bingjie Li of China bagged the bronze medal to break the Asian record with a degree of 4.01.08 in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Canadian swimmer Margaret Macneil won the gold medal in the women's 100-meter butterfly final, ending it in 55.59 seconds to set Americas record.

Yufei Zhang from China won a silver medal with 55.64 and Australian swimmer Emma McKeon came third with 55.72 seconds to break the Oceanian record.

McKeon had the bronze medal.

Separately, British swimmer Adam Peaty earned a gold medal in the men's 100-meter breaststroke final.

A world and Olympic record holder, Peaty, 26, was in the first position in the final with 57.37.

Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands came second with 58 seconds to win a silver medal. Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi was in the third position with 58.33 seconds to be awarded bronze.

Also, the US won the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay final to have gold in this category. They have done with 3.08.97.

Related Topics

World China Tokyo Italy Netherlands Women 2020 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze From Asia

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan tomorrow

7 seconds ago

UAE, Sierra Leone discuss strengthening security a ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Army grants refuge, safe passage to 46 Af ..

26 minutes ago

Excise Rawalpindi division collects Rs 3.990 billi ..

1 minute ago

Andino beats Florence in heavyweight US surfing ma ..

2 minutes ago

Malaysian parliament reopens after months-long vir ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.