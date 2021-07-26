Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus on Monday won an Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 women's 400-meter freestyle final to set the Oceanian record

Titmus, 20, was the victor in the women's 400-meter freestyle final with 3.56.69, held in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

An Olympic champion, Kathleen Ledecky from the US, came second in the final with 3.57.36 to win the silver medal.

Bingjie Li of China bagged the bronze medal to break the Asian record with a degree of 4.01.08 in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Canadian swimmer Margaret Macneil won the gold medal in the women's 100-meter butterfly final, ending it in 55.59 seconds to set Americas record.

Yufei Zhang from China won a silver medal with 55.64 and Australian swimmer Emma McKeon came third with 55.72 seconds to break the Oceanian record.

McKeon had the bronze medal.

Separately, British swimmer Adam Peaty earned a gold medal in the men's 100-meter breaststroke final.

A world and Olympic record holder, Peaty, 26, was in the first position in the final with 57.37.

Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands came second with 58 seconds to win a silver medal. Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi was in the third position with 58.33 seconds to be awarded bronze.

Also, the US won the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay final to have gold in this category. They have done with 3.08.97.