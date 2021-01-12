UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Toby Price Crashes Out Of Perilous Dakar

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:43 PM

Australia's Toby Price crashes out of perilous Dakar

Two-time former motorbike champion Toby Price is out of the Dakar Rally after the Australian took a severe blow to the head in a crash that left him in a hospital bed on Tuesday

Neom, Saudi Arabia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Two-time former motorbike champion Toby price is out of the Dakar Rally after the Australian took a severe blow to the head in a crash that left him in a hospital bed on Tuesday.

Price's crash on stage nine comes exactly on the first anniversary of the death of Portuguese motorcyclist Paulo Goncalves, on last year's Dakar which was also staged in Saudi Arabia.

Price had gone into the ninth stage in second place overall, a little over a minute adrift of Chilean leader Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo.

At the time of his fall in which he also hurt his left arm and shoulder, Price had actually taken the lead and appeared to be gearing up for a victory.

"Toby fell and hurt his arm badly. He had no idea where he was when I got to him, so I waited until the doctors got there," fellow contender Ricky Brabec said.

On Monday French rider Xavier de Soultrait withdrew following a heavy crash and is being treated in the same hospital as Price.

Tuesday's 485km run along the Red Sea from Neom and back was won by Argentina's Kevin Benavides on his Honda.

Cornejo Florimo now leads Benavides by 11min 24sec and Briton Sam Sunderland by 14min 34sec.

Sunderland is expected to be given a time reduction after stopping to comfort the stricken Price after his crash.

"I'll be fighting for every minute, as you can see the whole race can turn from one second to another," Benavides said after the stage.

The race wraps up in Jeddah on Friday with three stages remaining.

Related Topics

Jeddah Honda Dakar Same Sunderland Lead Price Argentina Saudi Arabia From Race Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed’s falcon named Antar finishe ..

14 minutes ago

MBZUAI welcomes first cohort of students

14 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Invites Musk to Visit Space Science Muse ..

35 seconds ago

Gunmen injure man in Chaman

36 seconds ago

Balochistan govt for promoting young players under ..

38 seconds ago

Seven police officers shuffled; Adl. IGP Headquart ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.