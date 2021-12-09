Australia's Travis Head blasted a rapid-fire century to crush England's hopes on the second day of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba on Thursday

Brisbane, Australia, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Australia's Travis Head blasted a rapid-fire century to crush England's hopes on the second day of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba on Thursday.

Head, controversially recalled to the side ahead of veteran Usman Khawaja, justified his selection by passing 100 off only 85 balls, with two sixes and 12 fours to take Australia to 327-7 and a lead of 180 in the final session.

An on-drive off Chris Woakes took the 27-year-old to his third Test century and his first since the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand in 2019.

Head came to the crease as England were fighting back after tea, with fast bowler Ollie Robinson removing David Warner for 94 and then bowling Cameron Green next ball to reduce Australia to 195-5.

England, who were all out for 147 on Wednesday, were sensing that they might keep Australia's lead to less than 100.

But the South Australian had other ideas and after a nervy start sped to his first Ashes hundred with an array of fearless attacking shots, despite being struck a nasty blow on the forearm by England speed merchant Mark Wood.