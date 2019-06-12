UrduPoint.com
Australia's Warner Scores World Cup Ton Against Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:53 PM

Australia's Warner scores World Cup ton against Pakistan

Australia opener David Warner scored his first international century since completing a year-long ban for ball-tampering when he reached three figures in a World Cup match against Pakistan on Wednesday

Taunton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Australia opener David Warner scored his first international century since completing a year-long ban for ball-tampering when he reached three figures in a World Cup match against Pakistan on Wednesday.

The left-hander completed his 15th one-day international hundred in Taunton when an outside edge off Shaheen Shah Afridi flew past Asif Ali at slip for his 11th four.

He reached his hundred off 102 balls, including one six.

A joyful Warner took off his helmet and leapt in the air to celebrate a century that left reigning champions Australia on course for a big total.

He was out shortly afterwards, caught at deep point by Imam-ul-Haq off the bowling of Afridi for 107.

Warner, 32, has enjoyed a successful return to official international cricket at the World Cup, hitting 89 not out against Afghanistan and 56 against India.

Neither Warner nor former Australia captain Steve Smith, also returning from a year-long ball-tampering ban, were booed after being jeered by spectators in previous matches as Pakistan supporters heeded a plea from skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to leave the pair alone.

