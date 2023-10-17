Open Menu

Austria Beat Azerbaijan To Qualify For Euro 2024

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 17, 2023 | 06:14 PM

Austria qualified for Euro 2024 on Monday with a 1-0 victory away to Azerbaijan in Baku that ensures they will finish in the top two of Group F

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer scored a penalty three minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute to book an appearance at a third straight European Championship for Austria.

Ralf Rangnick's side shrugged off a 3-2 home defeat by Belgium last week to join them among the eight countries now guaranteed a place at next year's 24-team tournament in Germany.

Austria were awarded a penalty early in the second half when Sabitzer's free-kick was handled by a player in the Azerbaijan wall.

His team-leading fourth goal in qualifying, and second spot-kick in four days, was enough to seal victory as Tural Bayramov missed a glorious late chance to equalise for Azerbaijan.

Austria finished with 10 men as Guido Burgstaller was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in stoppage time.

A fifth win in seven matches pushed Austria 10 points clear of third-placed Sweden, who will have to go through the play-offs in order to avoid failing to qualify for the first time since Euro 96.

Austria are level on 16 points with Belgium but have played a game more than the unbeaten group leaders. They conclude their qualifying campaign away to Estonia next month.

