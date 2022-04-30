UrduPoint.com

Austria Celebrates As Rangnick Takes Over National Team

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 30, 2022 | 01:59 PM

Austria celebrates as Rangnick takes over national team

When Austrian football fans this summer meet Ralf Rangnick while walking along the River Donau's embankments in Vienna, they might still rub their eyes in disbelief

Berlin,APRIL 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :When Austrian football fans this summer meet Ralf Rangnick while walking along the River Donau's embankments in Vienna, they might still rub their eyes in disbelief.

By then most of them might have heard about the news that took Austrian football by surprise.

The representatives of the Austrian association seemed flooded in pride when announcing the signing of the 63-year-old coach this Friday afternoon, who so far took care of the sportive destinies of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United.

Rangnick's perfect reputation in the Alpine country is increasing the excitement after the German had triggered the upswing of RB Salzburg in 2012.

The former Schalke and Leipzig coach invented the famous RB school that turned into a highly effective breeding ground for talents. Rangnick took the TSG Hoffenheim to the first tier and left significant footprints in German football.

Related Topics

Football German Salzburg Vienna Leipzig Alpine Russian Ruble Manchester United Coach

Recent Stories

Railroad Cars With Russian Gas Risk Exploding in P ..

Railroad Cars With Russian Gas Risk Exploding in Poland Due to Sanctions - Novat ..

8 seconds ago
 China returns to 2022 men's Volleyball Nations Lea ..

China returns to 2022 men's Volleyball Nations League

10 seconds ago
 Russia Decided on Date For Completion of Work on I ..

Russia Decided on Date For Completion of Work on ISS - Roscosmos Head

12 seconds ago
 One killed, two injured as coaster hits motorcycle ..

One killed, two injured as coaster hits motorcycle

2 minutes ago
 103 heroin-filled capsules recovered from passenge ..

103 heroin-filled capsules recovered from passenger's stomach

2 minutes ago
 Crisis deepens as Punjab Governor rejects Buzdar' ..

Crisis deepens as Punjab Governor rejects Buzdar's resignation

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.