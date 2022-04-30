Austria celebrates as Rangnick takes over national team

When Austrian football fans this summer meet Ralf Rangnick while walking along the River Donau's embankments in Vienna, they might still rub their eyes in disbelief

Berlin,APRIL 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :

By then most of them might have heard about the news that took Austrian football by surprise.

The representatives of the Austrian association seemed flooded in pride when announcing the signing of the 63-year-old coach this Friday afternoon, who so far took care of the sportive destinies of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United.

Rangnick's perfect reputation in the Alpine country is increasing the excitement after the German had triggered the upswing of RB Salzburg in 2012.

The former Schalke and Leipzig coach invented the famous RB school that turned into a highly effective breeding ground for talents. Rangnick took the TSG Hoffenheim to the first tier and left significant footprints in German football.