Austria Get Party Started With Men's Olympic Ski Jumping Team Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Ski jumper Manuel Fettner said celebrating as a group was "much more fun" than individual success after leading Austria to Olympic gold in the men's team event on Monday

Zhangjiakou, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Ski jumper Manuel Fettner said celebrating as a group was "much more fun" than individual success after leading Austria to Olympic gold in the men's team event on Monday.

Fettner, who took silver in the men's individual normal hill competition last week, sealed a comeback victory for the Austrians after trailing Slovenia for much of the contest.

The 36-year-old said he "didn't think much" as he prepared for his crucial final jump, and celebrated wildly with his team-mates after their score of 942.7 points had clinched them the gold.

"It's like a second type of sport," Fettner said of the team event, which he won with Jan Hoerl, Stefan Kraft and Daniel Huber.

"For sure you have to focus on yourself but also watch your friends and teammates and cheer for them, and hope that they are jumping good, not only you." Slovenia, who have enjoyed unprecedented ski jumping success at the Beijing Games, finished second on 934.4, while Germany took bronze on 922.9.

The opening round saw Slovenia and defending champions Norway duke it out for supremacy but Austria came roaring back in a final round delayed by weather conditions.

Hoerl pushed Austria ahead with a penultimate jump of 137.5 metres to set Fettner up for the finale.

"Fettner is an old man," said Hoerl with a laugh.

"I'm very happy for him. He has done a great job here at the Olympics with second place on the normal hill and now with the team a gold medal.

It's great for all of us." Austria failed to even make the podium at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, despite claiming silver in 2014 and gold in 2010 and 2006.

Huber said the team "always believed" they could win despite the shaky start.

"I think we are a great team -- we're good friends as well and we're fighting through the whole season together," said Huber.

"It all came together on this day." - Slovenian trailblazers - Slovenia had never won an Olympic ski jumping gold medal before the Beijing Games, but Ursa Bogataj won the women's individual competition and they also claimed another in the new mixed team event.

The men's team could not complete the hat-trick but Lovro Kos believes the Alpine nation has a bright future in the sport.

"It's very good that Slovenia has a lot of medals -- the viewership went up and I hope there will be much more youngsters joining the sport," he said.

"It's awesome. It's an indescribable feeling." Germany's World Cup leader Karl Geiger has been out of sorts at the Beijing Games but he led a spirited effort from his team to claim bronze.

Norway counted individual large hill champion Marius Lindvik in their ranks but they faded badly after a bright start and did not even make the podium.

"Of course it was a bit disappointing," said Lindvik.

"I don't know for sure what happened but it was tough conditions and it felt a bit hopeless after the take-off on both jumps."

