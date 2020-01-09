UrduPoint.com
Austria Prosecutors Investigate Leipzig Midfielder For Rape Allegation

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:18 PM

Prosecutors are investigating Austrian international and RB Leipzig midfielder Stefan Ilsanker on allegations of rape, a spokesman told AFP subsidiary SID on Thursday

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Prosecutors are investigating Austrian international and RB Leipzig midfielder Stefan Ilsanker on allegations of rape, a spokesman told AFP subsidiary SID on Thursday.

"The Salzburg prosecutor's office has tasked criminal police to investigate," office spokesman Christoph Rother told SID.

He declined to comment further.

Austrian local daily Salzburger Nachrichten reported that a 26-year-old woman filed a complaint against Ilsanker, alleging the 30-year-old raped her at a party in an apartment in the Austrian city of Salzburg.

Ilsanker's lawyer Kurt Jelinek has denied the allegation, telling Austrian tabloid Krone the woman's complaint had "significant inconsistencies".

Ilsanker reportedly has also denied the allegations to the Austrian Football Association (OeFB).

German Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig have not commented.

