Austria To Stage F1 Season-opener In July

Sat 30th May 2020 | 06:46 PM

Austria to stage F1 season-opener in July

Formula One's truncated coronavirus-hit season will finally get underway with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5, the Austrian government announced on Saturday

Formula One's truncated coronavirus-hit season will finally get underway with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5, the Austrian government announced on Saturday.

The Spielberg circuit has also been given the green light to stage a second race the following weekend.

"The two Formula One races on July 5 and 12 at Spielberg will be staged without spectators," said the Austrian Health Minister.

He added that the two races had been given the green light after F1 organisers "had presented a complete and professional plan" to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

