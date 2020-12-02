Austria to Start Gradually Lifting Strict Coronavirus Restrictions on December 7 - Kurz

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Austria's strict coronavirus lockdown, allowing people to leave homes only for essential reasons, has proven effective, it will be abandoned as scheduled, with gradual lifting of restrictions set to start on December 7, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

"The efficiency of the lockdown has set the stage for us to proceed to opening, albeit cautiously," Kurz told reporters.

On December 7, museums, libraries, shops, beauty parlors and barbershops across Austria will resume operation. Schools will also open their doors again, but senior students will continue studying from home.

On December 24, the Austrian government will allow individual outdoor sports, such as skiing,