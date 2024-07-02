Austria V Turkey Euro 2024 Last 16 Starting Line-ups
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 02, 2024 | 11:36 PM
Leipzig, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 last 16 fixture between Austria and Turkey at Leipzig's Red Bull Arena on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT):
Austria (4-2-3-1): Patrick Pentz; Stefan Posch, Kevin Danso, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene; Nicolas Seiwald, Konrad Laimer; Romano Schmid, Christoph Baumgartner, Marcel Sabitzer; Marko Arnautovic (capt)
Coach: Ralf Rangnick (AUT)
Turkey (4-2-3-1): Mert Gunok; Mert Muldur, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ferdi Kadioglu; Ismail Yuksek, Kaan Ayhan (capt); Kenan Yildiz, Orkun Kokcu, Baris Alper Yilmaz; Arda Guler
Coach: Vincenzo Montella (ITA)
Referee: Artur Soares Dias (POR)
