Austria v Turkey Euro 2024 last 16 starting line-ups

Leipzig, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 last 16 fixture between Austria and Turkey at Leipzig's Red Bull Arena on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Austria (4-2-3-1): Patrick Pentz; Stefan Posch, Kevin Danso, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene; Nicolas Seiwald, Konrad Laimer; Romano Schmid, Christoph Baumgartner, Marcel Sabitzer; Marko Arnautovic (capt)

Coach: Ralf Rangnick (AUT)

Turkey (4-2-3-1): Mert Gunok; Mert Muldur, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ferdi Kadioglu; Ismail Yuksek, Kaan Ayhan (capt); Kenan Yildiz, Orkun Kokcu, Baris Alper Yilmaz; Arda Guler

Coach: Vincenzo Montella (ITA)

Referee: Artur Soares Dias (POR)

