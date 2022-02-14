UrduPoint.com

Austria Win Men's Ski Jumping Team Olympic Gold

Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Austria win men's ski jumping team Olympic gold

Austria claimed the men's ski jumping team title at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, coming from behind to edge out Slovenia

Zhangjiakou, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Austria claimed the men's ski jumping team title at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, coming from behind to edge out Slovenia.

The Austrians trailed Slovenia, who have enjoyed unprecedented ski jumping success at the Beijing Games, until the penultimate jump when Jan Hoerl put them in the lead with a 137.5 metre effort.

Manuel Fettner, who claimed silver on the men's normal hill last week, clinched the gold with the Austrians' final jump.

The Austrian team, which also included Stefan Kraft and Daniel Huber, finished top with 942.

7 points.

Slovenia had never won an Olympic ski jumping gold medal before the Beijing Games, but Ursa Bogataj won the women's individual competition and they also claimed another in the new mixed team event.

The men's team of Lovro Kos, Cene Prevc, Timi Zajc and Peter Prevc could not complete the hat-trick but took silver on 934.4.

Germany, featuring World Cup leader Karl Geiger, who has largely struggled in Beijing, took bronze on 922.9.

Defending champions Norway, who counted individual large hill champion Marius Lindvik in their ranks, finished a disappointing fourth on 922.1.

