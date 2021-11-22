UrduPoint.com

Austria Wins Team Relay At Luge World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 22 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:21 PM

Austria wins team relay at luge World Cup

Austria won the team relay race at the first luge World Cup of the 2021/22 season on Sunday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) -:Austria won the team relay race at the first luge World Cup of the 2021/22 season on Sunday.

Austria finished first in 3 minutes and 6.953 seconds, followed by the United States in 3:07.328. Italy finished third with 3:07.331.

Favorites Germany finished a disappointing seventh in 3:11.539.

