Austrian Cyclist Caught In Doping Scandal Gets Suspended Sentence

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:44 PM

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Austrian cyclist Georg Preidler, caught up in last year's massive blood doping scandal, has been given a 12-month suspended sentence for sports fraud, a court ruled Wednesday.

The Austrian anti-doping agency last year banned Preidler, together with fellow Austrian cyclist Stefan Denifl, for four years, following the duo's provisional suspensions by cycling's world governing body the UCI.

The regional court in Innsbruck ordered the suspended sentence for Preidler, who also has to pay 2,880 Euros ($3,330) as a penalty.

Prosecutors have accused Preidler of practising blood doping and using growth hormonesfrom March 2017 to March 2019, defrauding 286,000 euros in sponsorship and other income.

More Stories From Sports

