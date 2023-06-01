UrduPoint.com

Austrian Female Olympian Arrives In Pakistan On Friday To Attempt K2

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Four-time Austrian female Olympic judoka Sabrina Filzmoser is arriving in Pakistan on Friday to attempt K2 (8,611-metre) the world's second highest peak, a Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) official said on Thursday.

"She intends to ride on bicycle on Sunday from Islamabad to K2 Base Camp via Skardu before climbing K2," Masood Ahmed, the vice president of PJF told APP.

The 43-year-old Austrian, who owns two world bronze medals and as many European titles in judo in her division (-57kg), did a similar project in May last year on Mount Everest by successfully reaching atop the world's highest peak.

She is also the Chair of World Judo Athletes Commission and Climate Ambassador of IJF.

"En route from Islamabad to K2, she will be meeting various judo clubs as part of her campaign to promote this sport.

"While on her return (from K2) she has consented to impart training to female judokas in Islamabad," Masood added.

According to Masood, it would be for the first time that a judo personality of this stature is visiting Pakistan and will be training female judokas after completion of her expedition.

"She has been world number one, claiming two medals from the world championships besides lifting European champion title twice. Our promising athletes will learn the skills and get valuable tips from her," he said.

As an IJF Climate Ambassador, Sabrina and has made it her mission to live true to that role. Through her activities she is contributing to educate people about the serious issue of climate change.

"Since Pakistan is also among the countries, which are highly vulnerable to climate change. We hope her unique K2 expedition will go a long way in educating communities about the gravity of the issue. We'll fully back her endeavours," Masood added.

