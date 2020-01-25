Austrian Matthias Mayer wins fabled Kitzbuehel downhill

Austrian Matthias Mayer on Saturday won the fabled World Cup downhill in Kitzbuehel

Austrian Matthias Mayer on Saturday won the fabled World Cup downhill in Kitzbuehel.

Mayer, gold medallist in downhill at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and in the super-G in 2018, clocked 1min 56.

59sec down the 3.3km-long Streif course on the Hahnenkamm mountain.

Mayer's teammate Vincent Kriechmayr and Switzerland's Beat Feuz, winner of the most recent downhill in Wengen and already three times second-placed in the Austrian resort, tied for second, at 0.22sec.