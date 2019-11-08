Austrian Schwab Leads Turkish Open, Rose Two Shots Behind
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 09:17 PM
Austria's Matthias Schwab birdied the final hole to claim a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Turkish Open on Friday, with Justin Rose only two strokes behind in his chase for a third straight title
World number 104 Schwab is still waiting for a maiden European Tour title despite posting nine top-10 finishes this season.
He started his second round with an eagle and added four birdies on the back nine to round out a five-under-par 67 and reach 12-under for the tournament.
"I think I scored well today, I wasn't hitting it that well early on but I kept it together," Schwab told Sky sports.
Schwab leads by one from a group of four players -- Ross Fisher, former Masters champion Danny Willett, Belgian Thomas Detry and Ryder Cup winner Alex Noren.