UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Skiers Back In Training

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:27 AM

Austrian skiers back in training

Austria's renowned ski teams have been given the green light to go back to training, with the men's team including Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr starting on Tuesday, the national federation said

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Austria's renowned ski teams have been given the green light to go back to training, with the men's team including Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr starting on Tuesday, the national federation said.

In a nation where skiing is the national sport the entire men's team have tested negative for coronavirus and special measures will be taken for social distancing at side's accommodation.

"Everything is being done so that we can all train in total security," men's coach Andreas Puelacher said.

The group will train in the Tyrol region that was held under strict quarantine until the end of April after being one of the early COVID-19 epicentres in Europe with swathes of tourists being infected in one ski resort.

The women's team are due back on the pistes as of May 9.

Austria have had a series of World Cup and Olympic champions such as Marcel Hirscher, Anna Fenninger and Herman Maier.

Related Topics

World Europe April May Women Olympics All Coach Marcel Hirscher Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

27 minutes ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

57 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea review glob ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor review global ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches ‘Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.