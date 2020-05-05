Austrian skiers back in training

Austria's renowned ski teams have been given the green light to go back to training, with the men's team including Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr starting on Tuesday, the national federation said

In a nation where skiing is the national sport the entire men's team have tested negative for coronavirus and special measures will be taken for social distancing at side's accommodation.

"Everything is being done so that we can all train in total security," men's coach Andreas Puelacher said.

The group will train in the Tyrol region that was held under strict quarantine until the end of April after being one of the early COVID-19 epicentres in Europe with swathes of tourists being infected in one ski resort.

The women's team are due back on the pistes as of May 9.

Austria have had a series of World Cup and Olympic champions such as Marcel Hirscher, Anna Fenninger and Herman Maier.