Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr wins downhill for world speed double

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr won world downhill gold on Sunday, becoming the first skier in 16 years, and just the third racer, to claim a speed double at the same championships.

Kriechmayr, who won Thursday's super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo, kicked off the downhill in bib number one, timing 1min 37.79sec down the testing 2.6km-long Vertigine course.

Andreas Sander claimed a third championship silver for Germany, at just one-hundredth of a second off Kriechmayr, while Swiss favourite Beat Feuz claimed bronze (+0.18).