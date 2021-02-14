UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr Wins Downhill For World Speed Double

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr wins downhill for world speed double

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr won world downhill gold on Sunday, becoming the first skier in 16 years, and just the third racer, to claim a speed double at the same championships.

Kriechmayr, who won Thursday's super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo, kicked off the downhill in bib number one, timing 1min 37.79sec down the testing 2.6km-long Vertigine course.

Andreas Sander claimed a third championship silver for Germany, at just one-hundredth of a second off Kriechmayr, while Swiss favourite Beat Feuz claimed bronze (+0.18).

Related Topics

World Germany Same Sunday Gold Silver Bronze

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid donates US$500,000 to Internatio ..

41 minutes ago

49,967 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Future Accelerators seeks to find solutions ..

56 minutes ago

FTA continues inspection in local markets to ensur ..

1 hour ago

First Abu Dhabi Bank acquires Egypt FRA Custody Li ..

1 hour ago

UAE receives Hope Probe’s first image of Mars

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.