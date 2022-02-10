UrduPoint.com

Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle Wins Men's Snowboard Cross At Beijing 2022 Winte Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 10, 2022 | 05:22 PM

Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle wins men's snowboard cross at Beijing 2022 Winte Olympics

Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria claimed gold medal of men's snowboard cross at Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games here on Thursday

Zhangjiakou, Feb. 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria claimed gold medal of men's snowboard cross at Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games here on Thursday.

Canadian Eliot Grondin, who won the bronze medal at the 2021 World Championships, bagged silver. Four-time Italian national champion Eliot Grondin finished with the bronze medal.

>