This year's first Formula 1 races will take place in Austria on July 5 and 12, Health Minister Rudi Anschober was cited as saying on Saturday, after months of delay over the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) This year's first Formula 1 races will take place in Austria on July 5 and 12, Health Minister Rudi Anschober was cited as saying on Saturday, after months of delay over the pandemic.

The minister said the races in the city of Spielberg will be held without spectators, according to the ORF broadcaster.

Strict protective measures will be put in place and all pilots and their team members will be tested for the new coronavirus before traveling to Austria.

The Formula 1 Granx Prix was to kicked off in Australia in March. The Austrian broadcaster estimated that race organizers still had enough time to fit up to 15 events in this season's schedule.