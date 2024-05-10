Austria's Grand Slam Winner Thiem To Retire At End Of Season
Muhammad Rameez Published May 10, 2024 | 11:36 PM
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem announced on Friday his retirement from tennis at the end of the season following a career plagued by a long-term wrist injury.
The 30-year-old Austrian's career has nose-dived since his crowning moment in 2020 when he beat Alexander Zverev in the Covid-affected US Open final behind closed doors.
"The season 2024 is gonna be my last one. I am gonna finish my career with the end of this season," Thiem said in a video statement posted on social media.
Thiem said several reasons had influenced his decision, mainly his injured wrist and his "inner feeling" that had caused him to "very carefully" reflect on the ups and downs of his "incredible... journey as a tennis player".
He said he had thought about the decision to end his career "for a very long time".
"I am very happy with it (decision) and I am also super excited for everything that is coming next," he said.
In March Thiem said he had a minor recurrence of the wrist injury but returned last month to play events in Estoril, Monte Carlo, Munich and Madrid.
Zverev paid tribute to Thiem after reaching the third round of the Rome Open on Friday.
"He's one of the greatest champions we've had, he's one of the only guys who managed to beat the big three guys on their favourite surfaces, he was a powerhouse for his entire career and I wish him nothing but the best in the future," Zverev said.
"I'm losing one of my best friends on tour, that's the number one thing I'm losing personally," added the German.
Once the world number three, Thiem's ranking plummeted to 352 in June 2022 after a wrist injury sidelined him for nine months and prevented him from defending his US Open title.
He is currently ranked 117th.
Over the course of his career, Thiem won 17 tournaments, including the US Open in 2020.
Twice a finalist at the French Open and once at the Australian Open, Thiem has also contested two finals at the Masters in London that brings together the season's eight best players.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic praised Thiem earlier this week, saying the Austrian had "always shown respect on the court and always took the time to say hello", according to APA press agency.
"I really like Dominic. We all know how hard it is to come back (after an injury)," Djokovic said.
