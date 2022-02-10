UrduPoint.com

Austria's Haemmerle Sneaks Home For Olympic Snowboard Cross Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 10, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Austria's Haemmerle sneaks home for Olympic snowboard cross gold

Zhangjiakou, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle narrowly claimed men's snowboard cross gold at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday, squeezing past Canada's Eliot Grondin by a fraction of a second in the final.

Grondin took an early lead in the fast and furious four-man race at Genting Snow Park, only for Haemmerle to steadily reel him in.

Grondin made a frantic late lunge for the finish but Haemmerle held him off, grabbing the gold medal by the finest of margins.

"I was shocked at the first moment when I looked up at the video -- a huge relief," said Haemmerle, who becomes the first Austrian ever to win an Olympic snowboard cross medal.

Snowboard cross involves four racers duelling it out over jumps and bumps in a hectic race to the finish line.

Haemmerle said the final was "super exhausting" and that the course "wanted everything off your body".

Grondin said he knew he was running out of time towards the end but "still tried to push" as the finish line approached.

"It was super close but I knew when I pushed I didn't get it," said the 20-year-old.

"It's crazy -- I'm so happy to land on the podium at the Olympics with two guys that I've been admiring for years." Italy's Omar Visintin won bronze after edging ahead of Austria's Julian Lueftner in a similarly fierce battle for third place.

Only two men had previously won Olympic men's snowboard cross gold medals -- American Seth Wescott in 2006 and 2010, and Frenchman Pierre Vaultier in 2014 and 2018.

Vaultier retired before the 2022 Games.

Australian Jarryd Hughes, who won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, was eliminated in the round of 16 after a mid-race crash.

Related Topics

Snow Canada Beijing Lead Hughes Pierre Austria Italy 2018 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze National University Race

Recent Stories

Voting for phase-1 elections underway in India's b ..

Voting for phase-1 elections underway in India's biggest state Uttar Pradesh

11 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Discuss Implementation of Its Secu ..

Russia Ready to Discuss Implementation of Its Security Initiatives With UK - Lav ..

11 minutes ago
 BISE issues schedule for new educational session

BISE issues schedule for new educational session

11 minutes ago
 London Can Not Ignore Russian 'Military Build-Up' ..

London Can Not Ignore Russian 'Military Build-Up' Near Ukraine - Truss

20 minutes ago
 Xi sends message of sympathy to Turkish president

Xi sends message of sympathy to Turkish president

20 minutes ago
 Russia, Kazakhstan Agree on Procedure for Recogniz ..

Russia, Kazakhstan Agree on Procedure for Recognizing COVID Certificates - Mosco ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>