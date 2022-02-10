UrduPoint.com

Austria's Johannes Strolz Wins Men's Olympic Alpine Combined

Muhammad Rameez Published February 10, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Austria's Johannes Strolz wins men's Olympic alpine combined

Austria's Johannes Strolz bounced back from being dropped from his team to emulate his father in winning Olympic alpine combined gold on Thursday

Yanqing, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Austria's Johannes Strolz bounced back from being dropped from his team to emulate his father in winning Olympic alpine combined gold on Thursday.

Strolz, sitting fourth after the opening downhill, produced the fastest slalom run to clock a combined time of 2min 31.

43sec.

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde added silver to his super-G bronze, finishing 0.59sec slower than the winner, with Canada's James Crawford taking bronze at 0.68sec.

Related Topics

Canada Alpine Gold Silver Olympics Bronze From

Recent Stories

Moscow Invited France to Mutually Recognize COVID ..

Moscow Invited France to Mutually Recognize COVID Vaccines, But to No Avail - Am ..

10 seconds ago
 Indonesia to Purchase 42 Rafale Aircraft From Fran ..

Indonesia to Purchase 42 Rafale Aircraft From France - French Defense Ministry

57 seconds ago
 Hungary Rules Out Hosting Additional Troops Amid U ..

Hungary Rules Out Hosting Additional Troops Amid Ukraine Crisis - Top Diplomat

59 seconds ago
 Moscow Has No Plans to Mediate India-China Talks o ..

Moscow Has No Plans to Mediate India-China Talks on Ladakh - Russian Ambassador ..

1 minute ago
 Grotheer refuses to dream of Olympic gold despite ..

Grotheer refuses to dream of Olympic gold despite 'brilliant' display

1 minute ago
 Indonesia signs deal with France to buy 6 Rafale w ..

Indonesia signs deal with France to buy 6 Rafale warplanes

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>