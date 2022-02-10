Austria's Johannes Strolz bounced back from being dropped from his team to emulate his father in winning Olympic alpine combined gold on Thursday

Strolz, sitting fourth after the opening downhill, produced the fastest slalom run to clock a combined time of 2min 31.

43sec.

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde added silver to his super-G bronze, finishing 0.59sec slower than the winner, with Canada's James Crawford taking bronze at 0.68sec.